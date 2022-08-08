Four months ago, President Russell M. Nelson became the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As of today, Aug. 8, President Nelson now also holds the distinction of being the church’s longest-living apostle in this latter-day dispensation, The Church News has reported.

Elder David B. Haight, who served in the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from 1976 to 2004, was previously the church’s longest-living apostle. He died on July 31, 2004, two days short of 97 years and 11 months old.

President Nelson, born on Sept. 9, 1924, has lived for 35,764 total days, or just one day shy of 97 years and 11 months if using calendar dates. President Nelson will celebrate his 98th birthday on Sept. 9.

Before his birthday, President Nelson will rededicate the Washington D.C. Temple on Aug. 14.

The Church News article provides a list of the church’s 10 longest-living latter-day apostles.

Read the full article at thechurchnews.com.