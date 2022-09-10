Hospitality was an important value in the ancient world. Traveling without planes or cars or the other conveniences and comforts that exist now was difficult. Mistreating strangers would incur the wrath of God in the Bible and hospitality was an important part of every day life.

In his dissertation on the essence of hospitality, Kevin D. O’Gorman wrote, “Going back in time to primitive and archaic societies, hospitality in its broad sense was seen as essentially organic, as a vital and integral part of such societies revealing much about their cultural values and beliefs.”

What does the Bible say about hospitality and welcoming strangers?

There are many verses in the Bible about welcoming strangers.

