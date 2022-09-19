Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for Utah’s 28th temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday in a news release.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and the executive director of the church’s Temple Department, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event will be by invitation only and additional details are forthcoming.

An exterior rendering of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was also released.

When was the Heber Valley temple announced?

Where will the Heber Valley temple be built?

The three-story temple of approximately 88,000 square feet will be built on a 17.9-acre site located southeast of 1400 East Center Street in Heber City.

A map showing the location of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saint temples in Utah

There are 2.2 million Latter-day Saints attending more than 5,300 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.

In addition to the Heber City temple, the following Utah temples are in operation, under construction, renovation or announced:

