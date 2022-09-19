Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 19, 2022 | 
Faith Church of Jesus Christ Utah

Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple

By  Trent Toone Trent Toonettoone@deseretnews.com
SHARE Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
An artist’s rendering of the Heber Valley Utah Temple.

An artist’s rendering of the Heber Valley Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for Utah’s 28th temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday in a news release.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and the executive director of the church’s Temple Department, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event will be by invitation only and additional details are forthcoming.

An exterior rendering of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was also released.

When was the Heber Valley temple announced?

Related

Where will the Heber Valley temple be built?

  • The three-story temple of approximately 88,000 square feet will be built on a 17.9-acre site located southeast of 1400 East Center Street in Heber City.
A map showing the location of the Heber Valley Utah Temple.

A map showing the location of the Heber Valley Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saint temples in Utah

There are 2.2 million Latter-day Saints attending more than 5,300 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.

In addition to the Heber City temple, the following Utah temples are in operation, under construction, renovation or announced:

Related

Next Up In Faith
Church announces the location of the Teton River Idaho Temple
Did Pope Francis attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
The Episcopal Diocese of Utah welcomes new bishop at her ordination
What does the Bible say about poverty?
A Supreme Court setback prompted drastic action at this religious school
Why I rewatched ‘The Singles Ward’ (and you should, too)