The location of the Teton River Idaho Temple was announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday in a news release.

The three-story temple of approximately 130,000 square feet will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho.

The Latter-day Saint temple will be the city’s second, joining the Rexburg Idaho Temple, which is located near the campus of Brigham Young University-Idaho.

The Teton River Idaho Temple was one of 13 announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the October 2021 general conference.

The church announced the name of the new temple as the Teton River Idaho Temple on Aug. 15.

There are more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 1,200 congregations in Idaho.

The Teton River Idaho Temple will join eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in the state of Idaho:

