The October general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will include a general Saturday evening session for all church members, according to a First Presidency letter issued Friday.

The 90-minute session will be one of five general sessions of the international conference originating from the Conference Center on Oct. 1-2 and broadcast to millions worldwide.

Recent Saturday evening sessions have rotated between a general session, a priesthood session for men and boys or a women’s session including girls 11 and older. The Saturday evening session at the previous general conference in April was a women’s and girls’ session.

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as living prophets and other general church leaders give counsel and direction,” said the letter, signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

“We encourage members to listen to, study, and apply the counsel given,” the leaders added.

Attendance again will be limited due to extensive construction on and around Temple Square, the letter said.

The conference will follow the familiar format of general sessions for all church members at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT on both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday evening session will begin as usual at 6 p.m. MDT.

President Oaks provided insight into the rotating Saturday evening sessions during the April conference.

“Our Saturday sessions have a history of different purposes and different audiences,” he said at the start of the women’s session. “This evening we add to that history as we embark upon a new purpose and procedure for the foreseeable future. The gospel of Jesus Christ does not change. Gospel doctrine does not change. Our personal covenants do not change. But over the years, the meetings we hold to communicate our messages do change and very likely will continue to change over the years.”

He also noted that all Saturday evening sessions are officially part of general conference regardless of how they are designated or who is invited, not separate organizational meetings.

“For now, this Saturday evening meeting is a session of general conference, not a session of any organization,” he said. “Like all sessions of general conference, the planning, speakers and music are designated by the First Presidency.”

October’s general conference will be broadcast live on television and radio stations around the world and streamed live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and other websites.

