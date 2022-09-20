Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers can’t stop talking about Latter-day Saints

For the second time this month, the banter during Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” took a religious turn on Tuesday when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked to describe his relationship with ayahuasca, a psychoactive drink used in sacred rituals.

Rodgers told host Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter and current sports analyst, that he’s open to using ayahuasca again if he feels “called” to do so.

McAfee responded that the idea of being called reminded him of his friend Austin Collie, a former BYU and NFL wide receiver who taught McAfee about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when Sen. Mitt Romney was running for president.

“Austin Collie and I had conversations about what the person who was maybe going to be president believes in because I had never met a Mormon before,” McAfee said.

He said he remembers being surprised by Collie’s willingness to go on a religious mission after an impressive freshman season on the football field.

“He broke, like, freshman wide receiver records at BYU and then he was called to go on a mission from God for two years,” McAfee said. “He wasn’t allowed to use any technology. He was working out on the streets down there.”

Rodgers and McAfee also discussed Latter-day Saints earlier this month as Rodgers recounted the story of finding a Book of Mormon in his locker. Packers punter Pat O’Donnell put it there after the quarterback joked that he looked like a missionary in his travel outfit.

“He had taken the time and gone through it because he knew how detailed oriented I am and that I would probably look through it,” Rodgers said during the Sept. 2 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”