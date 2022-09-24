Mary, mother of Jesus, has a prominent space in the canonical gospels and her discipleship is considered important. Here is more about what the Bible says about Mary.

Mary, mother of Jesus

Mary is present in all of the Gospels. Here are some of the stories about her.

Birth of Jesus

The Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Luke both include the nativity of Jesus.

Before Jesus is born, the angel Gabriel visits Mary in Luke 1 and tells her that she will give birth to a son, even though she is not yet married.

Mary visits her cousin Elizabeth, who says in Luke 1:42, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.” Mary sings her famous hymn in Luke 1:46-55.

Mary gives birth to Jesus in Matthew 1:25.

Wedding at Cana

The story of the wedding at Cana is only found in the Gospel of John.

Mary notices that they do not have any more wine at the wedding in John 2:3 and Jesus performs his first miracle of that gospel: turning water into wine.

John 2:12 reads, “After this he went down to Capernaum with his mother, his brothers, and his disciples, and they remained there a few days.”

At the crucifixion