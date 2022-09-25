Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 
Faith

Dragons in the Bible: What does the Bible say about dragons?

Does the Bible talk about dragons? If so, what does it say?

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Dragons in the Bible: What does the Bible say about dragons?
merlin_2121106.jpg

In this file film publicity image released by Paramount Pictures, Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel, rides Toothless in a scene from “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Paramount Pictures

In the King James version of the Bible, the word “dragon” appears several times. While dragon today refers to a mythical flying creature, the word previously had a larger semantic range. According the 1828 Webster’s Dictionary, when used in scripture, dragon seems to refer to a large serpent.

Related

Bible verses about dragons

  • Ezekiel 29:3 says, “Speak, and say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, Pharaoh king of Egypt, the great dragon that lieth in the midst of his rivers, which hath said, My river is mine own, and I have made it for myself.”
  • Psalms 74:13 recounts when the Lord divided the sea by force, but also says he broke the heads of dragons.
  • Isaiah 34:13 also contains a reference to dragons. That reference reads, “And thorns shall come up in her palaces, nettles and brambles in the fortresses thereof: and it shall be an habitation of dragons, and a court for owls.”
  • Revelation 12:3 reads, “And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.” Later, in Revelation 20:2, the text calls Satan a dragon. It states that the dragon will be bound for a thousand years.
Next Up In Faith
Best snacks to eat at general conference
Healing continues as 2 members of ‘Black 14’ light the Y and receive warm reception at BYU-Wyoming game
Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people
How was the Nauvoo Temple built?
What does the Bible say about women? Mary’s discipleship in the Bible.
How would the U.S. Supreme Court rule on a transgender sports ban like Utah’s?