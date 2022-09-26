The Bible gives instructions to readers on what love is and why they should love other people. Here are some of the verses from the Bible that contain instruction on the importance of loving others.

What does the Bible say about love?

The Bible instructs believers to love everyone.

Old Testament verses about love

Proverbs 10:12 reads, “Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all offenses.”

Leviticus 19:18 instructs believers to not hold grudges against others. It also contains a phrase that became a popular aphorism, “love your neighbor as yourself.”

Isaiah 54:8 is a verse that inspired the hymn “My Kindness Shall Not Depart From Thee.” The verse reads, “In overflowing wrath for a moment I hid my face from you, but with everlasting love I will have compassion on you, says the Lord, your Redeemer.”

Deuteronomy 10:19 says that believers should love sojourners who enter into the land.

New Testament verses about love