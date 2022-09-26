The Bible gives instructions to readers on what love is and why they should love other people. Here are some of the verses from the Bible that contain instruction on the importance of loving others.
What does the Bible say about love?
The Bible instructs believers to love everyone.
Old Testament verses about love
- Proverbs 10:12 reads, “Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all offenses.”
- Leviticus 19:18 instructs believers to not hold grudges against others. It also contains a phrase that became a popular aphorism, “love your neighbor as yourself.”
- Isaiah 54:8 is a verse that inspired the hymn “My Kindness Shall Not Depart From Thee.” The verse reads, “In overflowing wrath for a moment I hid my face from you, but with everlasting love I will have compassion on you, says the Lord, your Redeemer.”
- Deuteronomy 10:19 says that believers should love sojourners who enter into the land.
New Testament verses about love
- John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.” If you closely examine your In-N-Out cup, you’ll see this verse on the bottom rim.
- Luke 6:35 tells believers that they are supposed to love their enemies.
- Romans 8:38-39 informs believers that they cannot be separated from the love of God.
- 1 Corinthians 13 is an entire chapter about love. The second verse reads, “And if I have prophetic powers and understand all mysteries and all knowledge and if I have all faith so as to remove mountains but do not have love, I am nothing.”
