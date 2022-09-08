Latter-day Saint leaders release statement on passing of ‘noble monarch’ Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was a noble monarch who led with grace and goodness, said the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following the queen’s death at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

“The First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints express admiration and respect for the Queen and extend our sincere condolences to her family and her people at this tender time,” the church leaders said in a statement.

The message expressed hope in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, whom Queen Elizabeth II revered, as she noted annually in Christmas messages beginning in 2000, according to Religion News.

“For me the teachings of Christ and my own personal accountability before God provide a framework in which I try to lead my life,” she said that year. “I, like so many of you, have drawn great comfort in difficult times from Christ’s words and example.”

In 2014, she talked about her personal love for Christ.

“For me, the life of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, whose birth we celebrate today, is an inspiration and an anchor in my life,” she said. A role model of reconciliation and forgiveness, he stretched out his hands in love, acceptance and healing. Christ’s example has taught me to seek to respect and value all people, of whatever faith or none.”

She also was a defender of religious liberty, even while holding titles at the head of the Church of England, according to Religion News. She suggested in 2012 that the Church of England could shelter religious freedom, saying Anglicanism “has a duty to protect the free practice of all other faiths in this country.”

Latter-day Saint leaders have praised Queen Elizabeth before.

In 2012, on the First Presidency sent her a letter of congratulations to mark her Diamond Jubilee of 60 years of reign as Queen of England.

The letter commended her for “her love of God, her acts of charity, and her sublime example of service and duty” and concluded with a blessing of health and happiness and invoked “Heaven’s blessings to attend her.”

Last year, the Europe Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ expressed condolences to Queen Elizabeth following the passing of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, according to the Church News.

“Our thoughts and sincerest prayers are with Your Majesty and The Royal Family at this time of loss and mourning,” the area presidency wrote. “May God bless you with His Divine comfort.”

This spring, the Europe Area Presidency issued a tribute to Queen Elizabeth to honor her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years of reign.

“...Despite challenging times often on a global scale, she continued to set such a wonderful example of service and devotion, of dignity and decency,” the presidency said in March. “She has shown immense care for people of all nationalities, faiths and ages. She recognizes and promotes the benefits of families, friends and communities working together.”

https://news-uk.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/tribute-to-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii-on-her-platinum-jubilee

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne. Her leadership is exemplary and inspirational: dedication to duty has been part of her DNA. During the past 70 years Her Majesty has visited 116 countries, hosted 152 state visits, and met thousands of people on her famous walkabouts. She has faced and overcome challenges with fortitude. She has been witness to countless technological advances and human achievements. The Queen has suffered the loss of close loved ones, including her beloved husband HRH Prince Philip.



Yet despite challenging times often on a global scale, she continued to set such a wonderful example of service and devotion, of dignity, and decency. She has shown immense care for people of all nationalities, faiths, and ages. She recognizes and promotes the benefits of families, friends and communities working together. She retains a powerful sense of hope and optimism for the next generation.



She has expressed her immense gratitude for the goodwill shown to her by so many. Recently she wrote as we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for her inestimable contributions, her great sacrifice for the love of her people and her country, and the immense good she has done for so many people in so many places.

Elizabeth served for 70 years. Two days ago, she presided at a ceremony at Balmoral Castle to accept the resignation of Boris Johnson as prime minister and appoint Liz Truss as his successor, according to the Associated Press.

She will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, outside London, after an Anglican service at St. George’s Chapel there.

Here is the First Presidency’s full message:

The United Kingdom and the people of the world have lost a noble monarch with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She presided through seven decades, in times of peace and conflict, plenty and struggle, and did so with characteristic grace and goodness.

In modern-day scripture, the Lord counsels that we are to “live together in love, insomuch that thou shalt weep for the loss of them that die” (Doctrine and Covenants 42:45). The many expressions of sympathy from around the world are a loving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II from those who loved her and who mourn with her family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

In such moments, we feel gratitude for the goodness of an exemplary life and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection, made possible through the loving sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ.