Actor Johnathan Roumie, known for playing Jesus in “The Chosen,” was one of the keynote speakers at the 2023 March for Life.

Catholic News Agency reported that the actor spoke out publicly for the first time about his opposition to abortion during the event, which took place in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Why was Jonathan Roumie at the March for Life?

“This guy made me do it,” Jonathan Roumie shared with those in attendance at the march, while pointing up at the sky to signal towards God. “And I’m a better man for it.”

Roumie spoke about the significance of being part of the March for Life, noting that this is the first time it’s been held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“History has been made. Life has triumphed in an extraordinary way,” Roumie said. “The light of world, who is Jesus Christ, the author of life, his light has burned so very brightly within each and every one of you, irrespective of your specific beliefs, compelling you forward for one reason or another to stand together today to fight for the worthiest and noblest cause possible — which is to allow the unborn the right to enter into the world, and defeat those earthy forces who seek to destroy the very evidence of them.”

Aleteia reported that Roumie reminded those in attendance of God’s love for them and that they can use their unique strengths to help bring love and life to the world.

“True love gives way to life, not death,” Roumie said.

What were the reactions to Roumie’s speech?

The Washington Examiner reported that those in the crowd were excited to see “The Chosen” star up on the podium and speaking out for the cause.

“Jonathan! Johnathan!” women reportedly screamed from the audience.

Christianity Today reported that others joined in the march along with Roumie. Students from Liberty University were asked to lead the march and carry the banner.

“I think it’s unusual for an evangelical institution to be asked to carry the banner and lead, but it’s an honor to have been asked,” the dean of the Liberty University School of Law, Morse Tan, said.