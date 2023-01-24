Dolly Parton says a dream about God inspired one of her newest songs

Dolly Parton finds inspiration for her songs everywhere, including in her dreams.

The country music superstar recently shared that her new single, “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There,” stemmed from a dream she had about God looking down from a mountaintop at the state of the world.

“I got up, (and) I started writing this song over a period of weeks, months,” Parton said in an Instagram video announcing the song’s release, according to Rolling Stone. “I finished it as things would come to me.”

In the song, Parton describes why the God of her dream was upset, citing “politics, ... pandemics, war, and hate,” Rolling Stone reported.

The Instagram video was far from the first time Parton has spoken publicly about her faith. The singer, who is Christian, has written religious songs in the past and pointed to her faith in discussions about her charitable giving.

“I don’t want to be worshiped, because there’s a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship. And I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God. And I just — I cringe at it sometimes. ... But if I can set an example, then that’s great,” Parton told People magazine in 2021.

The release of “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There” comes as Parton works on a rock album with such high-profile collaborators as Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks. Parton shared earlier this month that she wanted to release a rock project to “earn” her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Variety reported.

“Parton had previously said that the record, titled ‘Rock Star,’ would be set to come out some time this year,” the article noted.

Parton also recently released a song she worked on for the forthcoming movie “80 for Brady,” which is about a group of four older women going to the Super Bowl to see Tom Brady. The song, “Gonna Be You,” features vocals from Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry, Gloria Estefan and others, according to Yahoo! News.