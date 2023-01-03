The top religion stories of 2022

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night.

Top U.S. religion stories of 2022

5. The Supreme Court’s many religious freedom rulings in the 2021-22 term.



4. Houses of worship struggle to reach pre-pandemic attendance levels.



3. A third-party report on the Southern Baptist Convention says it mishandled its sexual abuse crisis for years.



2. Christian nationalism plays a major role in the 2022 midterm election.



1. The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.



Top international religion stories of 2022

5. The United Nations accuses China of major human rights violations over its treatment of the Uyghurs.



4. The death of Queen Elizabeth II.



3. Pope Francis apologizes for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s past policy of sending indigenous children to residential schools.



2. Protests in Iran against the country’s morality police.



1. Russia invades Ukraine.



Top religion newsmakers of 2022

5. Christa Brown, an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention.



4. Christian nationalist leaders, including elected officials.



3. Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who leads the Russian Orthodox Church and supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



2. Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.



1. The Iranian women leading protests against their country’s theocracy.



The former pope has died. What will happen next?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney credits ‘God’s name, image and likeness’ with his program’s success

How this Orthodox Jewish G League player celebrated Hanukkah

Term of the week: Epiphany

Epiphany is a Christian holiday that commemorates the Gospel story of the wise men’s visit to baby Jesus. In the Western church, it’s celebrated on Jan. 6, which is 12 days after Christmas.

“Epiphany is celebrated with special pastries in many countries, and children often receive small gifts in their shoes in honor of the Magi’s gifts to the infant Jesus,” Brittanica reports.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainians’ engagement with the Bible surged, according to YouVersion data covered by Religion News Service. The most searched verse in Ukrainian came from Isaiah 41:10 — “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Faith groups serving at the U.S.-Mexico border did their best to bring Christmas cheer to migrant families. They baked traditional treats, hosted worship services and led reenactments of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem, The Associated Press reported.

Sikh recruits to the Marines have won the right to maintain their beards while in boot camp from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Although their overall religious freedom lawsuit is still ongoing, a panel of judges determined that the recruits deserved emergency relief, The Washington Post reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed the nonreligious recovery bill I wrote about last month.

