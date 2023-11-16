What Travis Kelce, Tammy Reid and others have said about the Giving Machines in Kansas City

Kansas City and its football team is spreading the word about the Light the World Giving Machines.

The unveiling of the 2023 holiday season Giving Machines, an initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, happened last week. With machines in 61 cities around the world in seven countries, this year’s machines are more than double the 28 from last year.

Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be a special guest at the unveiling of the 2023 Giving Machines in Kansas City on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m., announced Kansas City’s Giving Machine Instagram account on Thursday.

“And don’t forget, @donnakelce is unwrapping the Machine at Union Station on Nov. 21 with her friend Tammy Reid,” the post said.

Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs football coach Andy Reid, and Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, announced in an Instagram Reel that Giving Machines will be located inside the Grand Hall in Union Station beginning Nov. 21.

“Just look for Big Red ... I mean, for those big red vending machines full of items that go directly to those in need,” Hunt said.

“Together, we can light the world,” the duo said.

What Travis Kelce said about the Giving Machines

Kelce, a defending Super Bowl champion who has been in the headlines this year for his relationship with music superstar Taylor Swift, has voiced support for the Giving Machines. In a video posted to the Instagram account, Kelce says:

“Check out the Giving Machine. It’s a big red box. You cannot miss it. Make sure you take the family down there and make a donation. Make someone else’s Christmas or holidays that much better. And, as always, go Chiefs, baby.”

Because of his beliefs, per Players Bio, Kelce has been involved in different charity efforts including Operation Breakthrough and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Other celebrities have also praised the Giving Machines in the past, including actor Paul Rudd and actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore.

Where will Giving Machines be in 2023?

Kansas City is just one location of many across the United States, Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines.

For most cities, specific social media accounts have been made announcing the exact location of the machines.

Giving Machines are open from mid-November (date depending on location) until Jan. 1, 2024.

Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Travis Kelce’s name upon first mention. It has been replaced with the correct spelling.

