The top Bible verses of 2023, according to YouVersion

During a year filled with global conflict, economic uncertainty and natural disasters, Americans turned to the Bible for messages of comfort and hope, according to YouVersion, a popular Bible app.

The app’s list of the top 10 Bible verses in the U.S. in 2023, which was based on users activity, features passages about God’s concern for those in need and the strength that comes through faith.

“People are turning to Scripture and using it and looking at it in a way that reminds them of God’s faithfulness or hope,” Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion’s founder and CEO, recently told Religion News Service.

Isaiah 41:10 was shared, bookmarked, and highlighted the most by our global Community in 2023. How did God use this verse to speak to you this year? pic.twitter.com/ci7JLrhmAY — YouVersion Bible App (@YouVersion) December 7, 2023

That impulse helps explain why, for the second year in a row and third time in four years, Isaiah 41:10 was YouVersion’s verse of the year. American users of YouVersion’s products turned to the passage regularly to take comfort in its message, as did users around the world.

“From a global perspective, we’ve all been through a lot in the last few years, so it’s no surprise that people continue to feel drawn to the hope and peace promised in Isaiah 41:10,” Gruenewald said in a statement. “Even though there’s a lot of fear and anxiety felt around the world, we believe faith is the answer, and it’s encouraging to see people continue to cling to God and His Word in their greatest moments of need.”

Here’s YouVersion’s list of Top 10 Bible verses in the U.S. for 2023:

