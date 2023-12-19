The top Bible verses of 2023, according to YouVersion

During a year filled with global conflict, economic uncertainty and natural disasters, Americans turned to the Bible for messages of comfort and hope, according to YouVersion, a popular Bible app.
The app’s list of the top 10 Bible verses in the U.S. in 2023, which was based on users activity, features passages about God’s concern for those in need and the strength that comes through faith.
“People are turning to Scripture and using it and looking at it in a way that reminds them of God’s faithfulness or hope,” Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion’s founder and CEO, recently told Religion News Service.
Isaiah 41:10 was shared, bookmarked, and highlighted the most by our global Community in 2023. How did God use this verse to speak to you this year? pic.twitter.com/ci7JLrhmAY— YouVersion Bible App (@YouVersion) December 7, 2023
That impulse helps explain why, for the second year in a row and third time in four years, Isaiah 41:10 was YouVersion’s verse of the year. American users of YouVersion’s products turned to the passage regularly to take comfort in its message, as did users around the world.
“From a global perspective, we’ve all been through a lot in the last few years, so it’s no surprise that people continue to feel drawn to the hope and peace promised in Isaiah 41:10,” Gruenewald said in a statement. “Even though there’s a lot of fear and anxiety felt around the world, we believe faith is the answer, and it’s encouraging to see people continue to cling to God and His Word in their greatest moments of need.”
Here’s YouVersion’s list of Top 10 Bible verses in the U.S. for 2023:
- Isaiah 41:10 — “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you. I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.”
- Jeremiah 29:11 — “For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.”
- Romans 8:28 — “We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.”
- Matthew 6:33 — “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”
- Joshua 1:9 — “I hereby command you: Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
- Philippians 4:8 — “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”
- 1 Peter 5:7 — “Cast all your anxiety on him, because he cares for you.”
- Philippians 4:13 — “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”
- 2 Timothy 1:7 — “For God did not give us a spirit of cowardice but rather a spirit of power and of love and of self-discipline.”
- John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.”