Hulk Hogan was just baptized

Famed wrestler and reality TV personality Hulk Hogan recently took a notable step forward in his faith journey.

He announced Wednesday on social media that he has been baptized along with his wife, Sky Daily.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!” he wrote in the caption below an Instagram post about the event.

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Hogan tagged Indian Rocks Baptist Church in the post about his baptism. The church, which is in Largo, Florida, is part of the Southern Baptist Convention.

“God is doing great things at Indian Rocks!” the church said in an X post about Hogan’s baptism.

Who is Hulk Hogan?

Hogan, 70, was born Terry Bollea. He rose to fame in the 1980s as a WWE wrestler, becoming known for his yellow and black uniform, which included a bandana, and larger-than-life personality.

“He packed 93,173 WWE fans into the Pontiac Silverdome, won six WWE Championships, starred in movies, television shows and his own animated series and became an idol to a vast legion of fans he dubbed his Hulkamaniacs” during his career, the WWE website explains.

As his wrestling career drew to a close, Hogan stayed relevant by continuing to make TV appearances, and he eventually launched his own reality show. “Hogan Knows Best” put a spotlight on Hogan’s home life, including his relationship with his then-wife, Linda, and kids Nick and Brooke.

Hogan and Linda divorced in July 2009 after more than 25 years together. He wed his current wife, Sky Daily, this September, according to People magazine.

Hogan’s social media posts about his baptism stand out from the content he typically shares. He spends most of his time online promoting upcoming public appearances or discussing recent run-ins with fellow celebrities, although he has referenced God and the Bible a few times over the past few months.

For example, on Aug. 30, he posted on X about his “John 3:16 tizank tizop (tank top)” and on Oct. 16, he shared a video of the ocean and described it as “God’s masterpiece.”