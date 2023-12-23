Former NFL player shares ‘Light the World’ video

Former NFL player David Pollack is not shy about sharing his faith online.

On X, the site formerly called Twitter, Pollack regularly highlights Bible verses and promotes videos of himself talking about his Christian beliefs.

“In Christ alone, our hope is found,” he posted on Dec. 10.

On Friday, Pollack, a former ESPN college football analyst, used his platform to share a video that should be familiar to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He posted the church’s “Light the World” video from New York City’s Times Square, saying, “JESUS IS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD. Merry Christmas.”

JESUS IS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD.



Merry Christmas! |📍@TimesSquareNYC pic.twitter.com/7uCWzIpzH9 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 22, 2023

The video captures the night that Times Square’s many video billboard told the Bible story of Jesus Christ’s birth. An instrumental version of “Silent Night” plays in the background as the camera pans between people amazed by the images.

“This Christmas, share His Light by letting your light shine,” one billboard says as the video draws to a close.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Times Square takeover happened on Monday, Nov. 27, as the Deseret News previously reported. The huge screens showed Christmas-related images for 30 minutes.

The event was designed to promote the church’s “Light the World” initiative.

Pop-up Giving Machines are also part of the initiative. They enable donations to both local and global charities and have also been promoted by NFL players, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Neither Kelce nor Pollack are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but they share the church’s passion for charity.

And if his X feed is any indication, Pollack also shares the church’s interest in keeping Christ at the center of the Christmas season.

“Wise men still seek Him,” he tweeted Friday.

After playing for the University of Georgia in college, Pollack played for the Cincinnati Bengals for two seasons. He suffered a major back injury in 2006 and chose not to return to the field.

