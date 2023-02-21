The journey to Easter begins this week

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night.

I regret to inform you that the time really and truly has come to put away your last few Christmas decorations. That’s because, in many churches, this week marks the start of Lent, the 40-day period that paves the way to lauriEaster.

Unlike the Christmas season, Lent is solemn and solitary. Many Christians spend it making sacrifices, such as by fasting on Fridays or refraining from indulging in Diet Coke. Others take on new spiritual practices, like daily Bible reading.

These unique Lenten behaviors help participants prepare their hearts and minds for Easter festivities. I still remember how exciting it was to eat my grandma’s chocolate pudding cake on Easter the year I gave up chocolate for Lent.

For those who are unfamiliar with these traditions, I’ve put together a quick guide to upcoming events. Apologies in advance for oversimplifying some of these traditions:

Mardi Gras: Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is the last hurrah before Lent arrives. Churches often celebrate by hosting pancake suppers. This year, Fat Tuesday falls on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Ash Wednesday: Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent. At Ash Wednesday services, faith leaders use ashes to smear a cross on the foreheads of participants. The cross “is meant to show that a person belongs to Jesus Christ, and it also represents a person’s grief and mourning for their sins — the same sins that Christians believe Jesus Christ gave his life for when he died on the cross,” according to USA Today. The holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 22, this year.

Lent: Lent is the 40-day period of penance that leads up to Easter. During Lent, “we are called not only to abstain from luxuries during Lent, but to a true inner conversion of heart as we seek to follow Christ’s will more faithfully,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops writes.

Palm Sunday: Palm Sunday commemorates the day Jesus rode into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion. Churches celebrate by handing out palm fronds for members to wave during the service. Palm Sunday always takes place the Sunday before Easter. It’s on Sunday, April 2, this year.

Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday services focus on Jesus’ final meal with his disciples and his arrest. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, April 6.

Good Friday: On Good Friday, Christians remember Jesus’ suffering and crucifixion. Participants in Good Friday services often hear reflections on Jesus’ last words. It will be celebrated on Friday, April 7.

Easter: Easter is the main event! It celebrates Jesus’ resurrection. Easter is on Sunday, April 9, this year.

Person of the week: Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who is better known as Sister Jean, captured the nation’s attention in 2018 as she cheered for the Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball team during its remarkable run to the Final Four in that year’s NCAA March Madness tournament.

Now 103, Sister Jean is back in the news this month ahead of the release of her memoir. The book, “Wake Up with Purpose: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years,” recounts “her life story, offers spiritual guidance and shares some of the lessons she’s learned,” according to The Associated Press.

Sister Jean felt her “religious calling” as an 8-year-old and became a nun almost as soon as she could. She’s been working at Loyola University Chicago since the 1990s and got involved with the men’s basketball team after being asked to help the players boost their grades, The Associated Press reported.

To this day, she serves as a chaplain for the team, offering spiritual, as well as athletic, advice.

“I love life so much and enjoy being with young people,” she told The Associated Press. “They’re the ones who keep me going because they bring such joy into my life.”

Rabbi Joshua Franklin recently got in on the ChatGPT craze by having the artificial intelligence program write a sermon for him that he delivered to his congregation (He did warn members ahead of time that he didn’t write the remarks, although he didn’t tell them who did.) He and other faith leaders don’t feel like they’ll be losing their jobs to AI bots anytime soon, since the programs, while incredibly intelligent, lack “a soul,” The Associated Press reported.

The Yale Daily News recently published a thoughtful look at the challenges students face when they miss class due to religious holidays despite being on a campus that aims to proactively help people of faith. One Jewish student told the paper that the situation can make campus members feel as if remaining faithful while in college is an impossible task.

