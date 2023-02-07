Davis and Asialene Smith, founders of outdoor gear company Cotopaxi, were featured guests on this week’s Church News podcast where they talked about being called to serve as mission leader and companion for the Brazil Recife North Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Davis and Asialene Smith and their children. Davis Smith

“Our lives have completely changed. Our focus has changed. We are listening to podcasts on how to train and teach missionaries. We’re preparing for our kids to attend an international school. We’re getting ready to, you know, pack and move our house, all of our belongings,” Asialene Smith said in the podcast. “We’re focusing on missionaries. We’re looking at the flashcards that we’ve been given of the missionaries and our mission right now. And so we’re memorizing their names and seeing their pictures and faces and learning about them. So it’s a big change.”

Here are three things they discussed in the podcast:



The rare opportunity the Smiths had to spend time with Latter-day Saint church leaders when receiving their call to serve. How the mission call will impact their lives, including their children. Experiences the Smith family has had to help prepare them for missionary service.

Listen to the full podcast at thechurchnews.com.