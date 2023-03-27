What we know so far about Monday’s shooting at a Nashville Christian school

The latest school shooting in the United States unfolded Monday at a small, private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to multiple news reports.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the shooting at Covenant School on Twitter at around 10 a.m. MDT, noting that the shooter was dead after an encounter with police.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The police department’s tweet did not spell out how many students and teachers had been harmed, but the Nashville Fire Department said in a separate tweet that there are “multiple patients.” Their condition was unknown as of 10:30 a.m. MDT, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press later reported that three children and three adults died in the shooting, as well as the female shooter. “Police said the shooter appeared to be in her teens and was armed with two assault-type rifles and a pistol,” the article said.

Covenant School, which serves around 200 students, was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, The Associated Press reported. The Christian school offers preschool, as well as elementary school instruction up to sixth grade.

Parents of kids enrolled at Covenant School are currently being reunited with their kids at a nearby church, according to The Washington Post.

