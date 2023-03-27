Facebook Twitter
What we know so far about Monday’s shooting at a Nashville Christian school

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Monday morning that Covenant School had been attacked and that the shooter was dead

This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville is dead.

The latest school shooting in the United States unfolded Monday at a small, private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to multiple news reports.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the shooting at Covenant School on Twitter at around 10 a.m. MDT, noting that the shooter was dead after an encounter with police.

The police department’s tweet did not spell out how many students and teachers had been harmed, but the Nashville Fire Department said in a separate tweet that there are “multiple patients.” Their condition was unknown as of 10:30 a.m. MDT, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press later reported that three children and three adults died in the shooting, as well as the female shooter. “Police said the shooter appeared to be in her teens and was armed with two assault-type rifles and a pistol,” the article said.

Covenant School, which serves around 200 students, was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, The Associated Press reported. The Christian school offers preschool, as well as elementary school instruction up to sixth grade.

Parents of kids enrolled at Covenant School are currently being reunited with their kids at a nearby church, according to The Washington Post.

