The government just reached a $144 million settlement with families affected by a Texas church shooting

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced a tentative settlement with families affected by a 2017 shooting in a Texas church that left more than two dozen people dead.

Federal officials agreed to pay $144 million to the families because the Air Force failed to complete paperwork that could have prevented the shooter from accessing a gun, The Associated Press reported.

“The Air Force has publicly acknowledged that the felony conviction for domestic violence — had it been put into the FBI database — could have prevented (Devin Patrick) Kelley from buying guns from licensed firearms dealer,” the article said.

In part because of this acknowledgement, a federal district court judge previously ruled that the Air Force was 60% liable for the attack on First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, while the shooter was liable for just 40%.

The Justice Department appealed that ruling in January, but, if the $144 million settlement is approved, it would bring the case to a close.

“No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs,” said Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general for the Justice Department, in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “Today’s announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime.”

The Sutherland Springs shooting took place on Nov. 5, 2017, during a Sunday morning worship service. Kelley entered the church and opened fire, eventually killing more than two dozen people.

“The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72, and among the dead were several children, a pregnant woman and the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter,” The New York Times reported at the time. “At least 20 more were wounded.”

After he fled the church, the shooter was chased by people in the neighborhood who had heard the shots. He ultimately died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to The Associated Press.

