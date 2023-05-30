The recent former president of a university with a blue block Y logo is going to spend the next year at another university with a slightly slimmer blue block Y.

Kevin Worthen, whose nine-year tenure as president of BYU ended on May 1, will spend the 2023-24 school year as a visiting professor at Yale Law School in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a BYU news release.

Specifically, he will be the Michael Doyle ’62 and Bunny Winter Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law and a senior research scholar.

While he will be 2,267 miles away from BYU’s campus in Provo, Utah, Worthen also will serve as the first BYU Wheatley Institute Distinguished Fellow in Constitutional Government, BYU announced.

Worthen also holds the Hugh W. Colton Professor of Law position at BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School and is expected to return to BYU in 2024.

The Yale Law School’s visiting professorship was created in 2021.

The couple that funded the professorship was concerned about civil dialogue.

“Too often, conversations where we disagree are not respectful. This frustrates our ability to progress, for the benefit of us all,” they said in a Yale news release. “We want to assist people of opposing views to sit down together, and where they disagree, to do so amicably with mutual respect, and thereby to learn from each other.”

Yale hopes that visiting professors will “train the next generation of leaders to take part in discourse across political divides and to include voices from across the intellectual spectrum … all with an eye to enlarge our community’s intellectual horizons,” the university news release said.

Pepperdine law professor Edward J. Larson was the inaugural Doyle-Winter visiting professor in fall 2021. He co-taught “George Washington and the Constitution” and delivered a lecture titled “What is an American?”

The director of the Wheatley Institute said Worthen’s scholarship and thought leadership will benefit the institute’s constitutional government initiative.

“In this role, President Worthen will be an ambassador for the ideals of the Wheatley Institute in our community, across our nation and throughout the world as he continues to develop networks of scholarly friendship and influence with jurists, policymakers and academic peers,” Paul Edwards said in the BYU news release. “We are honored to have President Worthen share his unparalleled learning, experience and wisdom as the Wheatley Institute advances research that fortifies the rule of law and constitutionalism.”

