‘I’ve chosen out of this world’: Once again, Chris Pratt defends his religious beliefs

Once again, Chris Pratt defended his Christian beliefs — and expressed indifference for his critics.

Pratt has a history of being outspoken about his faith, leading to several calls for the “Parks and Recreation” actor to get canceled. During an interview with Page Six last week, Pratt acknowledged that he has faced criticism for his beliefs.

“I sure do but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?” Pratt told Page Six of the backlash he has received over his religious views.

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20,” Pratt continued.

“That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too,” he added, referencing Jesus Christ.

Pratt converted to Christianity as a teenager

Pratt was introduced to Christianity as a rebellious teenager by a stranger.

“In Maui, about four weeks before I was discovered to go to California, I was hanging with my buddy. I wasn’t quite old enough to drink, so we got somebody to go in and buy us some alcohol. This guy came by and was like, ‘What are you doing tonight?’” Pratt told Esquire in 2012.

“He was like, ‘I stopped because Jesus told me to stop and talk to you. He said to tell you you’re destined for great things.’ My friends came out, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go with this guy.’ I gave my soul to Jesus within, like, two days,” Pratt continued.

Roughly a month after his conversion, Pratt’s acting career took off, he explained to Esquire. But Pratt never expected to become the face of religion in Hollywood. He downplayed his presumed commitment to religion in a 2022 interview with Men’s Health.

“I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person,” Pratt told Men’s Health.

“I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred.”

Despite considering himself “not a religious person,” Pratt has continually defend his religious beliefs amid threats of getting canceled.

Fans have tried to cancel Pratt on several occasions

In 2019, Marvel fans called upon the franchise to replace Pratt as Star Lord in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies over claims that he attended an “infamously anti-LGBTQ” church.

Pratt took to Instagram to shut down the rumors. “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” the actor wrote on Instagram, per NBC News.

Pratt found himself in hot water again in 2020, when he opted out of participating in a virtual hangout with several “Avengers” stars — fans could join the hangout if they contributed to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, as reported by the Deseret News.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor has never spoken publicly about who he supports politically but Marvel fans began accusing him of supporting Donald Trump — an action they believed made him “the worst Chris” (in Hollywood) and cancelable.

Pratt remained tight-lipped through the discourse and shared how he handles criticism and threats of getting canceled with Page Six.

“Oh, just how you deal with anything,” Pratt said of facing criticism. “Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their a—!”

“When it comes to rejection, I was trained in the crucible of door-to-door sales some 25 years ago,” he continued. “So, you can’t turn me away, there’s no stopping us.”

He explained that going door to door “is a very hard job and it’s not dissimilar to acting or at least auditioning. You gotta collect nine ‘nos’ to get one ‘yes.’”