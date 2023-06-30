Supreme Court rules 6-3 in favor of web designer who won’t build same-sex wedding websites

The Supreme Court on Friday offered significant new protections to business owners who don’t want to express support for same-sex marriage, ruling that the First Amendment protects them from sharing messages that go against their own beliefs.

The 6-3 decision in favor of a Colorado web designer expands the possibility of receiving exemptions from public accommodations laws, which aim to end discrimination against various groups, including the LGBTQ community. Justices in the majority said that, while important, civil rights laws cannot be used to trample free speech rights.

“The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch in the majority opinion.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented, arguing that the ruling in favor of the web designer threatens civil rights protections nationwide.

“Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class. ... That is wrong. Profoundly wrong,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in the dissent.

The case stemmed from designer Lorie Smith’s desire to begin offering web design services to engaged couples. She filed the lawsuit after being advised that if she refused to work with LGBTQ couples for religious reasons, she’d likely be found in violation of Colorado’s public accommodations law, which prohibits various forms of discrimination.

Smith, who is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, argued that the law violates her free speech rights by forcing her to express support for gay marriage through the creation of LGBTQ wedding websites. She said creative professionals should control what messages they communicate through their work.

Colorado officials, on the other hand, argued that exempting business owners with faith-based objections to same-sex marriage from public accommodations law would undermine the point of nondiscrimination protections. The goal of the law is to protect vulnerable communities, including the LGBTQ community, not to limit the free speech or religious freedom rights of people like Smith, they said.

Colorado’s arguments prevailed in the lower courts, which ruled the state could limit the rights of business owners in the service of preventing discrimination. But in February 2022, the Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on the case.

Gorsuch

During oral arguments in December, the justices considered Smith’s plight and whether it’s possible to rule for her without weakening civil rights protections nationwide. Much of the discussion focused on how to balance the rights of business owners and customers and how to figure out what types of creative services represent a form of protected speech.

Court watchers predicted the conservative justices, at least, would rule for Smith, while trying to place limits on what types of business owners could seek exemptions from public accommodations laws in order to reduce the potential for future conflict, as the Deseret News previously reported.

