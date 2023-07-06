New exhibit of famous Latter-day Saint artist opens at the Church History Museum

Thursday was the opening day of a new exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City, honoring well-known artist Minerva Teichert.

A major patron of Teichert’s works in the 1930s and 1940s was The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and many of her pieces hang in meetinghouses, temples and homes of members of the church, a release from the church said.

The exhibit is called “With This Covenant in My Heart: The Art and Faith of Minerva Teichert,” after a quote by the artist when she became ill in 1918.

“I promised the Lord if I’d finished my work and he’d give me some more, I’d gladly do it,” she said later. “With this covenant in my heart, I began to live.”

She was known to incorporate the gospel of Jesus Christ in even the mundane tasks of everyday life up until her death in 1976.

“Minerva Teichert leaves a rich legacy and example for museum visitors today,” said art curator Laura Paulsen Howe, in the church’s release. “Teichert’s faith in Jesus Christ gave context to all her activities, whether she was churning butter, reading stories to her children at the breakfast table, or painting grand narratives. Her legacy has been especially important to Latter-day Saint women who have drawn inspiration from her richly layered life.”

Pictured is the exhibition poster of “With This Covenant in My Heart: The Art and Faith of Minerva Teichert,” which is showcasing 45 of Teichert’s paintings at the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from July 6, 2023, to Aug. 3, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Teichert’s artwork included Christian topics such as depictions of Christ and stories from the Book of Mormon, as well as horses and landscapes. Being commissioned to paint a mural in the Manti Temple, she became the first woman to paint a temple mural and add people to it instead of just scenery, per the Utah Women’s History website.

“The art of Minerva Teichert plays a significant role in the history of Latter-day Saint visual culture,” Howe said. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to ensure her work will endure for future generations.”

The gallery is free and open to the public on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays until 8 p.m. The exhibit will be open until August 2024.