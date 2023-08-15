Throughout human history, adherents of different religions have built spaces of worship and contemplation. They’ve also sometimes designated different spots as important to their faith for a variety of reasons.

These holy spaces become places of worship, contemplation and meditation.

On Tuesday, Patheos released their list of the 100 most holy places. The list was created by using online information about searches as well as visitors to each location and voting by editorial staff, religious leaders and scholars, Travis Henry wrote.

The full list is available on Patheos. Here’s a look at which places made the top 20 and which Latter-day Saint holy places made the list.

Top 20 holy spaces

Here’s the top 20 holy spaces on the list Patheos made. For more information about each site, look at Patheos.

Temple Mount

Location: Jerusalem, Israel.

Temple Mount is a holy site for Jews, Muslims and Christians. Jews and Christians consider it sacred because they believe it’s the location of Solomon’s Temple, Zerubbabel’s Temple and Herod’s Temple. Since the temple was the location of the Holy of Holies, it’s especially important to Jews. Muslims consider it sacred because it’s the location of the Dome of the Rock, which is a sacred site.

Jewel of The Dome. Robert Bye, Unsplash

Great Mosque of Mecca

Location: Mecca, Hejaz, Saudi Arabia.

The Great Mosque of Mecca is an important mosque to Muslims because they believe it’s the House of Adam. They also believe their prophet Muhammed help reconstruct the mosque, so it’s considered the most important mosque.

Masjid al-Haram, Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Izuddin Helmi Adnan, Unsplash

Mount Sinai

Location: Sinai Peninsula, Egypt.

Mount Sinai is a holy site for Muslims, Jews and Christians. It’s the spot where the practitioners of these religions believe Moses was given the Ten Commandments by God.

Mount Sinai during sunset. Seif Amr, Unsplash

The River Ganges

Location: India and Bangladesh.

The River Ganges is a sacred site to Hindus because it’s associated with the Hindu goddess Gang Devi. It’s considered the most sacred river by Hindus.

River Ganges. Nayan Bhalotia, Unsplash

Sri Harmandir Sahib — The Golden Temple

Location: Amritsar, India.

This religious site is associated with the Sikh. It’s considered the landmark temple for Sikhs and tradition holds the 3rd Guru chose this spot.

Sri Harmandir Sahib. Nayan Bhalotia, Unsplash

The Mount of Olives

Location: Jerusalem, Israel.

The Mount of Olives is a holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims. For Christians, the Mount of Olives is associated with Jesus’ time in the Garden of Gethsemane. For Jews, some believe the Messiah will come through the Mount of Olives to Jerusalem. Many Muslims hold this place sacred because they believe the valley adjacent to it is the spot where they will be judged.

Mount of Olives. Adam Kring, Unsplash

Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Location: Jerusalem, Israel.

This basilica is a holy place for many Christians. It’s considered a place of worship and is shared by Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, Roman Catholic, Coptic, Ethiopian and Syriac Orthodox Christians.

Church of the Holy Sepulchre. David Rodrigo, Unsplash

Sistine Chapel

Location: The Vatican.

The Sistine Chapel is a sacred site for Roman Catholics because it’s associated with the pope. Many Christians from other traditions also consider it holy.

Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Calvin Craig, Unsplash

Mahabodhi Temple

Location: Gaya District, India.

The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is sacred to Buddhists as it is a place of worship. It’s also the location where Buddhist tradition holds Sidhartha Gautama achieved enlightenment.

Mahabodhi Temple. Vishwjeet Kumar, Unsplash

The Wailing Wall

Location: Jerusalem, Israel.

The Wailing Wall is sacred to Orthodox Jews as it is an Orthodox Jewish outdoor synagogue.

The Wailing Wall. Vishwjeet Kumar, Unsplash

Hagia Sophia

Location: Istanbul, Turkey.

The Hagia Sophia is sacred to both Muslims and Eastern Orthodox Christians. It’s a space of worship that has been used by Orthodox Christians or Muslims depending on the time in history.

Hagia Sophia. Ibrahim Uzun, Unsplash

Varanasi

Location: Varanasi, India.

Varanasi is considered a holy spot to Hindus because it’s an area where there’s a lot of different temples and shrines. It’s also associated with the passing of life.

Varanasi, India. Srivatsan Balaji, Unsplash

Sarnath

Location: Uttar Pradesh, India.

Sarnath is a holy site for Hindus because it’s a place of pilgrimage.

Sarnath. Braj Kishor, Unsplash

Angkor Wat

Location: Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Angkor Wat originated with Hinduism and is now also considered a sacred site of Buddhists. It’s a temple facing westward.

Angkor Wat. Vicky T, Unsplash

The Garden Tomb

Location: Jerusalem, Israel.

The Garden Tomb is sacred to Christians because it’s believed to be the burial place of Jesus.

The Garden Tomb. Jonny Gios, Unsplash

Badrinath Temple

Location: Badrinath, India.

Badrinath Temple is a sacred place for Hindus because it’s a temple. The city itself is also considered to be sacred.

Badrinath Temple. Avi Theret, Unsplash

St. Peter’s Basilica

Location: The Vatican.

St. Peter’s Basilica is a holy site for Roman Catholics. Tradition holds that St. Peter is buried underneath the basilica.

St. Peter’s Basilica. Clay Banks, Unsplash

Church of Nativity

Location: Bethlehem, Palestine.

Church of Nativity is a holy site for Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, Roman Catholic, Coptic Orthodox and Syriac Orthodox churches. It’s built as a church on the site of Jesus’ birth.

Church of Nativity. Sameeh Karram, Unsplash

Westminster Abbey

Location: London, England.

Westminster Abbey is associated with the Anglican church. It’s a church that is subject to the British monarch and is a place of worship, pilgrimage and coronation.

Westminster Abbey. Manuel Weber, Unsplash

Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Location: Mexico City, Mexico.

This basilica is connected to Roman Catholics. Legend has it that Quauhtlatoatzin, also known as Juan Diego, saw a vision of the Virgin Mary on the site of the basilica. The basilica was then built on that spot.

Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Wikimedia Commons

Latter-day Saint holy spaces on Patheos list

No. 54, Temple Square

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah.

Temple Square is home to the Salt Lake Temple, Conference Center and other historic buildings. It’s a place of worship and gathering for Latter-day Saints.

A view of the Salt Lake Temple from the tunnel underneath North Temple that will eventually connect the Conference Center parking lot to the temple, in Salt Lake City in June 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

No. 74, The Sacred Grove

Location: Palmyra, New York.

Latter-day Saints believe their prophet Joseph Smith had what’s called the First Vision here — a vision of God the Father, Jesus the Son and the Holy Spirit.

The Sacred Grove in Palmyra, N.Y. Kenneth Mays

No. 91, Kirtland Temple

Location: Kirtland, Ohio.

Latter-day Saints Joseph Smith, Sidney Rigdon and Frederick G. Williams had a vision of the Kirtland Temple, which they then built in Ohio. Now the Community of Christ takes care of the Kirtland Temple.