In-N-Out and 5 other companies with bible verses on their packaging

Since 1987, In-N-Out has served up burgers and fries with Bible verses on the package.

Pick up an In-N-Out soda cup and you will see John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” according to Taste of Home.

It isn’t the only place the burger chain puts on packaging. The milkshake cup has Proverbs 3:5 written on it, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” Order a Double-Double and you may see Nahum 1:7, “The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that trust in him,” per Taste of Home.

The chain popular for animal style fries is not the only business putting Bible verses on products. Here’s a look at some businesses which do.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out has already been mentioned, but the chain has other verses printed on its product. The burger wrapper has Revelation 3:20 on it, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me,” KTLA reported.

The fry trays have Proverbs 24:16, “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes,” per KTLA. John 13:34 appears on the hot cocoa cups, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

Coffee cups have Luke 6:35 on them, “But love ye your enemies, and do good,” according to the Christian Post.

In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder told the Christian Post, “It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away. He had just accepted the Lord wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee and hot cocoa cups.”

Forever 21

Forever 21 is known for affordable trendy clothing, but you may not know that the iconic highlighter yellow shopping bags had (it’s unknown if the verse is still on them) John 3:16 written on them, according to The New York Times.

“It shows us how much God loves us,” Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang told CNN in an 2012 interview. “The love he gave us, by giving us his only son, Jesus, was so unbelievable to me. I hoped others would learn of God’s love. So that’s why I put it there.”

Cook Out

Burger and BBQ chain Cook Out printed Bible verses on its wrappers, according to Mashed. Proverbs 1:7 appeared on the cup. “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, fools despise wisdom and instruction,” is what the verse reads.

On the food wrappers, you can find Galatians 6:10, Proverbs 3:5-6 and Psalms 19:14, too. Respectively, these verses read:



“So then, whenever we have an opportunity, let us work for the good of all and especially for those of the family of faith,” per Bible Gateway.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own insight. In all your ways, acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths,” according to Biblia.

“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable to you, O Lord, my rock and redeemer,” per Bible.com.

Trijicon

Trijicon, a company that sells guns and gear, puts scripture references on products, according to the Trijicon website.

“Trijicon places a small Biblical reference on the products we sell. It is a tradition started by our founder, and we continue it as a reflection of our company values. Although Trijicon has now offered to remove these references for military issued products, we will continue to inscribe our consumer products with Biblical references,” per Trijicon’s website.

References include Zechariah 9:14, Psalms 91:5, Revelations 21:23, John 12:46, John 9:5, Romans 13:12, Isaiah 9:2, Micah 7:8, Revelations 22:5, Matthew 5:16, John 8:12, Job 12:22, Psalms 27:1, Psalms 119:105, 1 John 1:7, Psalms 119:105, 2 Kings 16:17, 2 Samuel 22:9, Psalms 34:3, Psalsms 18:28, 2 Kings 16:17, 2 Samuel 22:9, Psalms 34:3, Psalms 18:28, 1 Thessalonians 5:5, 2 Peter 1:19, Matthew 13:32, 1 Corinthians 4:5, Micah 7:8, Proverbs 4:18 and 1 John 1:6.

Goldhen Eggs

Rose Acre Farms — the farm behind the Goldhen Eggs sold at Aldi — puts a bible verse on the egg cartons. The verse is Psalms 118:24 and it is also on the farm’s website, “This is the day which the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.

“The Bible verse came about on our cartons from our founder, David W. Rust, who held that verse special to him throughout his life,” Rose Acre Farms told Aldi Reviewer. “He had it placed on Rose Acre Farms egg cartons in 1980, where it has remained to this day! It has always garnered letters of sincere appreciation from customers all across the USA as a positive message of hope.”

Food for Life

Food for Life, the company behind Ezekiel bread, has a couple of products named after Bible verses: the Ezekiel 4:9 bread and the Genesis 1:29 bread. Both these products come in a variety of different types (i.e. english muffins, regular bread loaves, pita, etc.).

“Then God said, ‘Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the surface of all the earth, and every tree which has fruit yielding seed; it shall be food for you,” the verse reads, per the Food for Life website. The Genesis 1:29 bread is made out of 16 different kinds of whole grains and seeds.

The Ezekiel 4:9 bread is made from a combination of six grains and legumes that creates a complete protein, according to the Food for Life website. It’s named after the verse that reads, “Take also unto thee wheat, and barley, and beans, and lentils and millet, and spelt and put them in one vessel.”

