5 Bible verses about forgiveness

The most popular Bible verse in the world, according to the Christian nonprofit World Vision, is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son ...”

Christians believe that Jesus Christ came into the world to teach us and atone for our sins. Among many other things, Christ came to help us be forgiven.

In the Bible, forgiveness is spoken of often. Here’s what it says about forgiving others and yourself.

What does the Bible say about forgiving others?

Ephesians 4:31-32: “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, with all malice, and be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”

Colossians 3:12-13: “As the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.” This passage also emphasizes the qualities of “compassion, kindness, lowliness, meekness, and patience.”

What does the Bible say about forgiving yourself?