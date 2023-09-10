5 Bible verses about forgiveness

The most popular Bible verse in the world, according to the Christian nonprofit World Vision, is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son ...”
Christians believe that Jesus Christ came into the world to teach us and atone for our sins. Among many other things, Christ came to help us be forgiven.
In the Bible, forgiveness is spoken of often. Here’s what it says about forgiving others and yourself.
What does the Bible say about forgiving others?
- Ephesians 4:31-32: “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, with all malice, and be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
- Colossians 3:12-13: “As the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.” This passage also emphasizes the qualities of “compassion, kindness, lowliness, meekness, and patience.”
What does the Bible say about forgiving yourself?
- Philippians 3:12-13: “Forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead.” Paul says, “Not that I have already obtained this or am already perfect; but I press on to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own.”
- Psalm 138:7-8: “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou dost preserve my life; thou dost stretch out thy hand against the wrath of my enemies, and thy right hand delivers me. The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; thy steadfast love, O Lord, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of thy hands.”
- Isaiah 43:18-19: “Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”