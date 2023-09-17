A Bible-inspired guide: 10 Bible verses about helping those in need

Helping others comes in a variety of ways, including the poor and needy or even the poor in spirit, which are both addressed in the Bible.

Here’s what the Bible has to say about helping those in need.

New Testament verses about helping others

Matthew 5:42 reads, “Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.” Luke 6:30 advises to “give to every man that asketh thee” and “of him that taketh away thy goods ask them not again.” Acts 20:35 quotes Jesus Christ when he said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” It reads, “I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus.” 1 Timothy 6:1 17-18 warns the “rich in this world” against highmindedness. Rather the scripture read, we should trust in the “living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy.” It reads that one should be “rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate.” James 1:27 is a powerful verse that says, “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.”

Old Testament verses about helping others