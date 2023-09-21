This former ‘Bachelor’ contestant is now famous for her faith

Madison Prewett Troutt is like “Billy Graham with an iPhone and better hair,” according to Glamour magazine’s new profile of the social media darling, who released her latest book this week.

The article digs into Troutt’s love of discussing her faith online and her relationship with her many millions of followers. The 27-year-old has become a celebrity Christian among young people who otherwise show little interest in organized religion.

“The generation Troutt belongs to, Gen Z, is the least religious cohort in U.S. history, with more than one third stating in a 2022 survey they had no affiliation with a faith,” Glamour reported.

Who is Madison Prewett Troutt?

Troutt first earned a national spotlight in 2020 when she appeared on Season 24 of “The Bachelor” and competed for Peter Weber’s final rose.

She chose to leave during fantasy suites week due to her faith-based beliefs about saving sex for after marriage. Although she and Weber briefly reconciled after the season aired, their relationship didn’t last.

Troutt gained tens of thousands of social media followers while appearing on “The Bachelor” and used her enlarged social media platform to talk about the importance of her faith.

She began making high-profile appearances at churches and colleges, and then sharing clips of her remarks on Instagram and TikTok.

“According to Troutt, the opportunity to continue down the path of being a spokesperson for modern Christian values was practically handed to her on a silver platter shortly after the final rose. Suddenly her Instagram DMs were flooded with requests,” Glamour reported.

On social media, she also shared behind-the-scenes looks at her relationship with Grant Troutt, whom she began dating about 18 months ago. The pair got married in Dallas on Oct. 29, 2022, according to People magazine.

Madi and Grant Troutt, 27, now live in Waco, Texas, where Grant works as a youth pastor and Madi continues to build a faith-based social media empire.

“I’m on (a) mission and my goal is truly just to encourage as many people as I can with the gospel that has saved me and brought me so much hope and joy and peace and my life,” she told Glamour.

Madison Prewett Troutt and purity culture

Unsurprisingly, at least for fans of “The Bachelor,” Troutt continues to speak regularly about the value of purity and why she waited to have sex until after marriage.

She also writes about the importance of purity in her new book, “The Love Everybody Wants,” which was released Sept. 19.

“The idea of purity has become a joke to many, yet those same individuals wonder why their lives are so full of anxiety, anger, hopelessness and relational disappointment,” Troutt writes, according to Glamour. “I can assure you, following God’s way is always in your best interest, for your own protection and future pleasure.”

Troutt told Glamour that she understands that not everyone will share her views on sex and marriage. She isn’t trying to shame anyone, she said. She just wants to help her readers and followers better understand themselves.

“My goal is like, ‘Hey, let’s not just be paper in the wind and just following wherever the wind goes, but to know who we are and to know what we believe and to know why we believe it, and to stay true to that,’” Troutt told Glamour. “That is definitely something that I hope and pray for the younger generation.”

