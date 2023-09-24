12 times Joseph Smith defended religious freedom
Joseph Smith left behind a legacy of defending religious freedom. Smith’s quotes on religious freedom can be found in the Joseph Smith Papers, which released its final volume on June 27
While Joseph Smith is known for being the first president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he left behind another legacy related to his faith: a robust defense of religious liberty.
When a Methodist preacher came to visit Nauvoo, he asked Smith if only Latter-day Saints would be allowed to preach. Smith responded, “On the contrary, I shall be very happy to have you address my people next Sunday, and I will insure you a most attentive congregation.”
Smith’s willingness to open up the pulpit to people of other faiths is just one instance of many where he demonstrated his defense of religious freedom for all people. In discourses and in his journals, he also offered support for the principle. These defenses can be found in The Joseph Smith Papers.
Here are 12 quotes where Joseph Smith defends religious liberty from the Joseph Smith Papers, which released its final volume on June 27.
Joseph Smith’s quotes on religious freedom
- “It is one of the first principles of my life, and one that I have cultivated from my childhood, having been taught it of my father, to allow everyone the liberty of conscience. I am the greatest advocate of the Constitution of the United States there is on the earth.” (Joseph Smith, Journal, Oct. 15, 1843).
- “Meddle not with any man for his religion; every government ought to permit every man to enjoy his religion.” (Joseph Smith, Discourse, April 7, 1844).
- “If it has been demonstrated that I have been willing to die for a Mormon, I am bold to declare before heaven that I am just as ready to die for a Presbyterian, a Baptist, or any other denomination. It is a love of liberty which inspires my soul. Civil and religious liberty were diffused into my soul by my grandfathers, while they dandled me on their knees.” (Joseph Smith, Journal, July 9, 1843).
- “I never thought it was right to call up a man and try him because he erred in doctrine. It looks too much like Methodism and not like Latter-day-Saintism. Methodists have creeds which a man must believe or be kicked out of their church. I want the liberty of believing as I please. It feels so good not to be trammeled. It doesn’t prove that a man is not a good man because he errs in doctrine.” (Joseph Smith, Discourse, April 8, 1843).
- “I believe that a religion is instituted of God and that men are amenable to him and to him only for the exercise of it unless their religious opinion prompts them to infringe upon the rights and liberty of others. But I do not believe that human law has a right to interfere in prescribing rules of worship to bind the consciences of men nor dictate forms for public or private devotion. The civil magistrate should restrain crime but never control conscience, should punish guilt but never suppress the freedom of the soul.” (Joseph Smith, Brandywine, Pa., to the Editor of the Chester County Register and Examiner, Jan. 22, 1840).
- “We, brethren, are deprived of the protection of this glorious principle by the cruelty of the cruel, by those who only look for the time being for pasturage, like the beasts of the field, only to fill themselves and forget that the Mormons, as well as the Presbyterians and those of every class and description, have equal rights to partake of the fruit of the great tree of our national liberty.” (Joseph Smith et al., Liberty, Mo., to Edward Partridge and the Church, Quincy, Ill., [ca. Mar. 22, 1839]).
- “We wish it likewise to be distinctly understood that we claim no privilege but what we feel cheerfully disposed to share with our fellow citizens of every denomination, and every sentiment of religion, and therefore say that, so far from being restricted to our own faith, let all those who desire to locate themselves in this place, or vicinity, come, and we will hail them as citizens and friends and shall feel it not only a duty, but a privilege, to reciprocate the kindness we have received from the benevolent and kind-hearted citizens of the state of Illinois.”(Joseph Smith et al., “A Proclamation to the Saints Scattered Abroad,” Times and Seasons, Jan. 15, 1841, 2:277).
- “There is a principle also, which we are bound to be exercised with, that is in common with all men, such as governments and laws and regulations in the civil concerns of life. This principle guarantees to all parties, sects, and denominations and classes of religion equal, coherent, and indefeasible rights. They are things that pertain to this life; therefore, all are alike interested. They make our responsibilities one toward another in matters of corruptible things, while the former principles do not destroy the latter but bind us stronger and make our responsibilities not only one to another but unto God also.” (Joseph Smith et al., Liberty, Mo., to Edward Partridge and the Church, Quincy, Ill., [ca. March 22, 1839], Revelations Collection, Church History Library).
- “Be assured, sir, that I have the most liberal sentiments and feelings of charity towards all sects, parties, and denominations, and the rights and liberties of conscience I hold most sacred and dear, and despise no man for differing with me in matters of opinion.” (Joseph Smith, Liberty, Mo., to Isaac Galland, [Commerce, Ill.], March 22, 1839, in Times and Seasons, Feb. 1840, 1:53, 55–56).
- “We claim the privilege of worshipping Almighty God according to the dictates of our conscience, and allow all men the same privilege; let them worship how, where, or what they may.” (Joseph Smith, “Church History,” Times and Seasons, March 1, 1842, 3:710).
- “When we see virtuous qualities in men, we should always acknowledge them, let their understanding be what it may in relation to creeds and doctrine. For all men are, or ought to be, free, possessing unalienable rights and the high and noble qualifications of the laws of nature and of self-preservation; to think and act, and say as they please, while they maintain a due respect to the rights and privileges of all other creatures, infringing upon none. This doctrine I do most heartily subscribe to and practice.” (Joseph Smith, Nauvoo, Ill., to James Arlington Bennet, Arlington House, Flatbush, N.Y., Sept. 8, 1842, JS Collection, Church History Library).
- “If I esteem mankind to be in error shall I bear them down? No! I will lift them up — and in his own way if I cannot persuade him my way is better. I will ask no man to believe as I do.” (Joseph Smith, Journal, July 9, 1843, JS Collection, Church History Library).