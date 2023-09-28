Why some Catholics will be praying for the Supreme Court this weekend

The Supreme Court kicks off its latest term Monday, and to prepare, at least some of the justices are expected to head to church.

Members of the Supreme Court, along with diplomats, elected officials and other top leaders in Washington, D.C., have been invited to attend the annual Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on Sunday, which will feature special prayers for anyone involved in the legal profession.

What is a Red Mass?

In many ways, Red Mass services are like any Mass. They involve prayers, a sermon and congregational singing.

The difference is that a Red Mass highlights the work of judges, lawyers and others who administer justice, according to a guide to the services from the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

“Its purpose is to invoke God’s blessings on those responsible for the administration of justice, as well as on all public officials,” the guide says.

A similar guide from the St. Thomas More Society of Santa Clara County expands on that point.

“One significant difference between the Red Mass and a traditional Mass is that the prayers and blessings are focused on the leadership roles of those present and invoke divine guidance and strength during the coming term of Court. It is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit as the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel and fortitude, gifts which shine forth preeminently in the dispensing of justice in the courtroom as well as in the individual lawyer’s office,” the St. Thomas More Society’s guide says.

Although Red Mass services are organized and led by Catholic leaders, they typically involve worshippers from a variety of faiths, according to Time magazine.

“Attendance by non-Catholics ... is a long-standing tradition,” Time reported.

The history of the Red Mass

Red Mass services originated in Europe in the 13th century, when they were used as official kickoff events for a variety of courts’ new terms.

“The first recorded Red Mass was celebrated in the Cathedral of Paris in 1245. From there, it spread to most European countries,” according to the St. Thomas More Society’s guide.

Around 1310, the services arrived in England, where the honored guests wore red. That’s how the Red Mass got its name, the St. Thomas More Society said.

Over time, the “red” label has also been associated with Bible stories about the “gifts of the spirit,” according to the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana.

Red symbolizes “the ‘tongues of fire’ that descended upon the apostles at Pentecost bestowing the gifts of the Spirit,” the Diocese wrote in its guide to the Red Mass.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts walks down the steps of the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington after the 60th annual Red Mass on Sept. 30, 2012. Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

The modern Red Mass

Today, Red Mass services take place in more than two dozen Catholic dioceses across the United States, but the celebration is closely associated with the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

Since the 1950s, St. Matthew’s has been hosting the Archdiocese of Washington’s Red Mass and welcoming a variety of distinguished guests.

Its service “is attended by justices of the Supreme Court (and) members of Congress, the diplomatic corps, the cabinet and other government departments,” according to the St. Thomas More Society of Santa Clara County. Sometimes, the president even comes.

This year’s Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle will take place Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT. The service will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of Washington’s YouTube channel.

Red Mass fuels protests

The Red Mass at St. Matthew’s is prominent enough to inspire protests.

On Sunday, the group Catholics for Choice will lead a demonstration outside the cathedral focused on Supreme Court rulings from the past few years that the group opposes, including the 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Our ‘Green Mass’ is a prayerful offering that will allow Catholics — the majority of whom did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned — to faithfully demonstrate their opposition to the Court’s decisions and the church’s overreach that influences them,” reads a statement about the event from Catholics for Choice.

The Supreme Court will hear the first case of its new term on Monday.

