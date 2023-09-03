What does the Bible say about feeling alone?

The Bible can give comfort in times of sadness, and it offers good reminders that while we may feel alone, God is with us.
Old Testament verse and New Testament verse speak of God’s unwavering love for us.
Old Testament verses about loneliness
- Isaiah 41:10 reads, “Fear not, for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.”
- Psalm 73: 23-26 says, “I am continually with thee.”
- Lamentations 3: 22-24 explains that the “steadfast love” or unwavering love, “of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end.”
New Testament verses about loneliness
- 2 Corinthians 1: 3-5 speaks about Paul’s thanksgiving after his afflictions. He says, “For as we share abundantly in Christ’s sufferings, so through Christ, we share abundantly in comfort too.”
- Matthew 11: 28-30 is a popular scripture that promises rest to those “who labor and are heavy laden.” The verse continues, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
- 1 Peter 5:7, perhaps the most tender of verses, this verse says to “cast all your anxieties on him, for he cares about you.”