What does the Bible say about feeling alone?

The Bible can give comfort in times of sadness, and it offers good reminders that while we may feel alone, God is with us.

Old Testament verse and New Testament verse speak of God’s unwavering love for us.

Old Testament verses about loneliness

Isaiah 41:10 reads, “Fear not, for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.”

Psalm 73: 23-26 says, “I am continually with thee.”

Lamentations 3: 22-24 explains that the “steadfast love” or unwavering love, “of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end.”

New Testament verses about loneliness