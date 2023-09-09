What Coco Gauff prayed for before her big U.S. Open win

Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open women’s singles champion, credits her faith with helping her succeed on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

During the trophy ceremony after Saturday’s women’s singles final, Gauff discussed her faith in God and what she’s been praying for as she’s risen through the Women’s Tennis Association ranks.

“I don’t pray for results. I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all. Whatever happens happens. I’m so blessed in this life,” said Gauff, who, at 19, is the youngest American woman to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff said she gains strength through overcoming the “trials” that God places in her path.

“That French Open loss was a heartbreak. I realized God puts you through trials. This makes this moment even sweeter than I could imagine,” she said, referencing her loss in the French Open finals last year.

Is Coco Gauff Christian?

Saturday was far from the first time that Gauff, who identifies as Christian, has spoken about her faith after a big win.

In early August, she credited God and her “church family” with helping her refocus after losing in the first round at Wimbledon and win a tournament in Washington, D.C.

“I want to thank my Father, God for this. After losing 1st round Wimbledon it was a tough situation. A lot of prayer, a lot of support from my church family. So thank you to him & those who support me,” she said on Aug. 6, according to The Tennis Letter.

Gauff, who is expected to be ranked no. 3 in the WTA when new rankings are released Monday, has credited her parents with helping her build a faith-based support system.

Last year, she told The New York Times that she prays with her dad, Corey, before her matches.

“Corey and his daughter pray together before every match — not for a win but for the continued good health of both players,” the Times reported.

The Gauff family’s faith was on full display Saturday in the moments after Coco Gauff claimed victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

One of her loved ones can be heard saying “Thank you, God. Thank you, God” in the footage of the young tennis star celebrating with her team.

During the trophy ceremony, Gauff also credited those who were skeptical of her skills with pushing her to keep chasing bigger and bigger goals.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. ... Those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it, and I’m burning so bright right now,” she said.