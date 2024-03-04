Anja Haga, member of the European Parliament, left, speaks with President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the European Union Parliament in Brussels on Monday, March 4, 2024. Johnson offered remarks titled, “Empowering Women’s Freedom of Religion and Belief.”

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Addressing the European Union Parliament in anticipation of International Women’s Day, President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, invited leaders to “envision a world in which women cultivate, use and expand their natural gifts.”

Reaching across faith boundaries builds peace, she said on Monday, March 4, at the parliament building in Brussels, Belgium. “Friends, we can achieve what no government can: a sisterhood — a global sisterhood of peacemakers.”

During keynote remarks titled “Empowering Women’s Freedom of Religion and Belief,” President Johnson quoted President Russell M. Nelson saying women “have been blessed with a unique moral compass” and possess “special spiritual gifts and propensities” to sense human needs and to comfort, teach and strengthen.

