Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society presidency, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, pose for a portrait in the Bishops’ Storehouse at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

This month is the 182nd anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When the Relief Society was organized on March 17, 1842, Emma Smith said, “We are going to do something extraordinary. … We expect extraordinary occasions and pressing calls.”

A worldwide Relief Society devotional on Sunday, March 17 will commemorate the purpose and founding of the Relief Society. Local ward and stake Relief Societies will gather to hear a message from Church President Russell M. Nelson and the Relief Society general presidency.

The presidency — President Camille N. Johnson, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee — joins this episode of the Church News podcast to talk more about the upcoming devotional and the mandate of the Relief Society, with Church News reporter Mary Richards as guest host.

