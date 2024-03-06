A view from the Whispering Gallery of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Thursday, June 9, 2005.

Library lovers, take note. There will soon be an unforgettable, book-focused getaway available on Airbnb.

St. Paul’s Cathedral in London is partnering with the booking site and with Penguin Random House U.S. on the listing, which costs just £7, or around $9.

Those selected for the one-night stay will sleep in St. Paul’s Hidden Library, which was constructed in 1709 and recently renovated, according to The Guardian.

“It (will be) the first time anyone has officially slept inside the cathedral since the second World War, when a voluntary organization protected the venue from bombing raids,” The Guardian reported.

St. Paul's Cathedral is located in between the Tower Bridge and British Museum in London. | Alastair Grant

Key details

The Hidden Library Airbnb listing will open at 10 a.m. London time on Tuesday, March 12.

That’s when you can begin requesting the stay, but a request is not the same as a reservation.

Only two guests will actually be allowed to book the one-night stay, which will take place on Friday, March 15. The booking comes with dinner at a nearby restaurant, a tour of the cathedral’s dome, books to take home and breakfast.

“During their stay, the guests will enter the cathedral through the dean’s door and climb the spiral staircase, designed by the English architect Sir Christopher Wren more than 300 years ago,” The Guardian reported.

They’ll sleep in the Hidden Library’s bedroom and have access to its reading room, the Airbnb listing says.

Rules for St. Paul’s Cathedral

St. Paul’s Cathedral and Airbnb are limiting the Hidden Library getaway to adult “bookworms,” the listing explains.

The hope is that the lucky guests will be more excited about flipping through old books than wreaking havoc on the unique space.

Here are some of the rules for the listing shared by Airbnb: