| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptistry in the newly renovated Manti Utah Temple.

The first images from inside the pioneer-era Manti Utah Temple since the completion of major renovation were released Monday morning by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The release was timed to the start of a media tour of the historic temple for a preview of the public open house that begins Thursday and runs through April 5. (Free open house tickets are available here.) More than 40,300 visitors attended the last public open house over three days after a renovation in 1985.

The photos and video released Monday show some of the improvements designed to prepare a temple originally built for $1 million and dedicated in 1888 for additional decades of service.

The celestial room in the Manti Utah Temple.

A sealing room inside the Manti Utah Temple.

A hallway featuring architectural details of red and gold carpet as well as the wood chairs with gold accents inside the Manti Utah Temple.

1 of 19 An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2 of 19 The spiral staircase from the newly renovated Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3 of 19 The bride's room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4 of 19 The exterior of the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 5 of 19 An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6 of 19 An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 7 of 19 A sealing room in the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 8 of 19 An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 9 of 19 The chapel inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10 of 19 A sealing room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 11 of 19 The exterior of the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 12 of 19 The exterior of the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 13 of 19 The spiral staircase from the newly renovated Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 14 of 19 The assembly room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 15 of 19 The celestial room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 16 of 19 The assembly room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 17 of 19 An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 18 of 19 Woodwork inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 19 of 19 The baptistry inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple closed on Oct. 2, 2021, to make way for a mix of preservation and restoration work and the installation of new mechanical equipment.

The beloved murals that Minerva Teichert painted on sail canvas attached to the plaster walls of the temple’s world room in 1947 were cleaned and updated. Parma Conservation filled areas of paint loss that better matched Teichert’s original colors, according to an ongoing Teichert exhibit at the Church History Museum.

Scenes from the Minerva Teichert murals in the World Room of the Manti Utah Temple are shown in this replica on display in the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City through July 27, 2024. The originals underwent restoration and preservation work during a recently completed temple renovation. The public can see the murals during an open house from March 14 through April 5, 2024.

The murals cover nearly 4,000 square feet and wrap around doors and under windows.

One of the most important jobs during the renovation was to stop the long-running water leak into the east wall where pioneers originally cut the temple into the mountainside.

The water continuously threatened Teichert’s works.

“It has been a very persistent leak for many, many years with several attempts to try to fix it,” Andy Kirby, director of historic temple renovations, said before the work began. “We hope we will be the final attempt to fix it. Work can then focus on cleaning and preserving the interior.”

Modern workers exposed the wall with a deep excavation and inserted improved waterproofing.

Preservationists varnished the walls of the entire room to protect her murals, according to the museum exhibit.

The murals include the Crusades and the voyage of Christopher Columbus to America on the north wall, the building of the Tower of Babel on the east wall, the establishment of Zion in North America on the west wall and scenes of Abraham, Joseph being sold into Egypt, Moses and the Pilgrims on the south wall.

The construction of the Tower of Babel is depicted in a replica of the Minerva Teichert mural on the east wall of the World Room in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The original painting was restored and preserved during renovation of the temple and will be available to the public during an open house from March 14-April 3, 2024. The replica is on display at the Church Museum of History in Salt Lake City through July 27, 2024.

The Deseret News will publish another story later Monday after the media tour and interviews with church leaders and preservationists.