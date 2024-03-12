Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and President of the Mexico Area, speaks at the International Congress of Families in Mexico City, Mexico on Mar. 1, 2024.

The International Congress of Families addressed challenges and opportunities facing families around the world when it convened in Mexico City, Mexico, from March 1-3, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of many organizations to support this year’s event. Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, spoke twice, reported the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

First, he participated in a panel called “Why Are We Here?” on the opening day of the gathering. FamilySearch also had an exhibit where attendees could learn about their family history and the origin and meaning of their surnames.

