BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) shoots over Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. BYU won 76-68. Hall is one of nine players on BYU's roster who served a Latter-day Saint mission.

After defeating West Virginia 86-73 on Feb. 3, the BYU men’s basketball team attended worship services in Morgantown on Sunday, Feb. 4, before flying to Oklahoma that afternoon to participate in a multi-stake devotional in Norman prior to a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 6.

Inside a packed Latter-day Saint meetinghouse, the devotional featured remarks from 12 different members of the BYU basketball team, including players, coaches and support staff. Nine players on the Cougars’ 2023-24 roster have served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Being all in is the best thing you can do … to show Christ that you can carry out your responsibility. Continue to show faith. If we can show faith in everything we do, God will bless us,” said BYU senior guard Trevin Knell, who served in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission, according to a news release.

