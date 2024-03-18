The resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene at the empty tomb in this painting by Harry Anderson.

Those who want to celebrate a more Christ-centered Easter this year can visit a new webpage for ideas.

“Jesus Is risen: Celebrating Easter” provides a Bible-focused Holy Week study guide complemented by text and email messages. Those who subscribe will receive prompts to “learn how the Savior can help you grow, hold on, love endlessly, and so much more,” according to the site.

The site also includes downloadable templates, images and videos that make it quick and easy to share Christ-centered Easter messages with friends and family.

The Holy Week study guide is titled “Because of Him.” It provides daily learning experiences that begin on Palm Sunday and stretch through Easter Sunday.

“Easter is a joyous celebration of what’s possible because of Jesus Christ. Because of Him, we can have a fresh start as we repent and are forgiven for our sins,” says the site, which is published by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Activities for children also are provided to help them better understand and celebrate Easter. These include simple, printable crafts and activities. A video from New Testament Stories for Kids tells the Easter story in a way that is easy to understand.

“Because of Him, we can be guided and strengthened as we bear the burdens we face in mortality,” the Church of Jesus Christ’s First Presidency states in its 2024 Easter message. “Through our faith in the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, the bonds of sin cannot hold us and the trials that we experience in life will have no lasting power over us.

“The sting of death is swallowed up in Christ.”