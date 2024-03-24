Visitors walk outside the Red Cliffs Utah Temple, prior to the first dedication session in St. George, Utah, on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Atop a knoll at the center of the city of St. George sits the oldest temple in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the St. George Utah Temple. Its bright white exterior and three-tiered tower stand in stark contrast to the coral-colored bluffs beyond.

Dedicated in 1877, the pioneer-era temple stands as a testament to the faith and consecration of the early Latter-day Saints who sacrificed to build a monument to the Lord in their desert wilderness.

Now, just 3.5 miles to the southeast, nestled among the hills, stands the newest temple of the Church — the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. Amid blue skies and sunshine, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the area’s second temple on Sunday, March 24.

