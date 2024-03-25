Actors portray Biblical scene of Jesus riding into Jerusalem amid shouts of hosanna. The scene was part of a dress rehearsal for "Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ" in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024.

Jesus Christ has “done everything that is essential for our journey through mortality toward the destiny outlined in the plan of our Heavenly Father,” said President Dallin H. Oaks.

“Just before Easter Sunday, it is timely to speak first of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said President Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The resurrection from the dead is the reassuring personal pillar of our faith. It adds meaning to our doctrine, motivation to our behavior, and hope for the future.”

Addressing the Mesa Easter Pageant cast and crew at a devotional before the show on Saturday, March 23, President Oaks thanked all who are participating in the pageant, titled “Jesus the Christ.”

