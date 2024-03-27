George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, laughs with Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, during a pause in filming of a faith-based streaming series on the life of Christ called "The Chosen" at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Jerusalem set in Goshen, Utah County, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

“The Chosen” actor Jonathan Roumie will deliver the commencement speech for The Catholic University of America’s graduation ceremony.

The university announced the news in a release.

“Millions of people have had their lives changed for the better by Jonathan Roumie through his portrayal of Jesus Christ, his voice on the Hallow app, and in his many appearances where he advocates for the Catholic faith and the teachings of the Church,” university president Peter Kilpatrick said in the release. “Jonathan’s work is a testament to how lay Catholics can use their God-given talents to deliver messages of hope, belief and bring people closer to God.”

Roumie is a Catholic who is something of a Christian influencer. His Instagram account is full of posts where he encourages prayer. According to the release, Roumie also has served as a ministry leader and an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.

“Speaking at The Catholic University of America’s Commencement is such an honor because I will be among those who not only value a quality education, but a college experience formed by the Catholic faith,” Roumie said. “I so look forward to celebrating with these graduates and sharing some insights into how one can live an inspired, fulfilling and faithful life using the skills, talents and intellect given to them by God.”

The Catholic University of America will also award Roumie with an honorary degree.