UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, is fouled by Jackson State guard Miya Crump, right, during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Storrs, Conn.

Paige Bueckers’ prayers will be answered Saturday when she and UConn play Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

After putting up 32 points in UConn’s win over Syracuse Monday, Bueckers revealed in her postgame press conference that she prayed last year to make it back to the Sweet 16.

“I prayed so hard a year ago today to be in my shoes where I’m at right now, so just to appreciate it, especially playing here in front of the best fans in the country with the best teammates and the best coaching staff in the world,” she said, per a video shared by HighlightHER on X. “I give all glory to God, all glory to my coaching staff, and my teammates for instilling that confidence within me just to have fun and play my game.”

Bueckers and the Huskies are looking for redemption after last season′s Sweet 16 loss — the program’s earliest NCAA Tournament exit since 2005.

What has Paige Bueckers said about her faith?

Bueckers has been vocal about her faith throughout her basketball career, often sharing scriptures and crediting God in social media posts. Proverbs 3:5-6 is even part of her Instagram bio.

In August 2022, Bueckers tore her ACL in a pickup basketball game, forcing her to miss the entire season. Shortly after the injury, Bueckers took to Instagram to reveal how her faith in God was helping her cope with the injury.

“It’s hard trying to make sense of it all now but I can’t help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with Him by your side,” she wrote. “Some little kid that just tore their ACL or had a major surgery might need this story P, because it’s going to be one hell of a comeback. There is going to be good days and there is going to be bad days but my absolute love for the game and Godly strength will get me back to where I need to be.”

The 2021 National Player of the Year then thanked fans for their prayers and said the injury hadn’t made her doubt her belief in God or her basketball dreams.

“God put a dream in my heart and even if I have to walk through a nightmare to get it I’m going to keep believing,” she said.

Six months after her surgery, she shared an update about her progress, writing, “God’s timing is never off, keep working.”

On Saturday, Bueckers and UConn will continue their pursuit of their school’s first NCAA title since 2016 in their Sweet 16 matchup against Duke at 6 p.m. MDT.