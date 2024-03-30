BYU students write on cards their responses to the prompt, "Because of Him I can ..." during a Easter service event on March 18, 2024, at the BYU Office of Belonging in the Wilkinson Student Center on BYU campus in Provo, Utah.

Just as retail stores were beginning to stock aisles with plush stuffed animals, plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a special message.

“This Easter season, we invite you to ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection, which bless all of us,” Church President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, shared on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Feb. 20.

“We testify that Jesus Christ lives,” the First Presidency wrote. “‘He is risen’ (Matthew 28:6). Because of Him, we can be guided and strengthened as we bear the burdens we face in mortality. Through our faith in the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, the bonds of sin cannot hold us and the trials that we experience in life will have no lasting power over us. ‘The sting of death is swallowed up in Christ’ (Mosiah 16:8).”

