Former LDS Young Women General President Ardeth G. Kapp poses for a photo at her home in Bountiful on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Former Young Women General President Ardeth Greene Kapp died Saturday, March 30. She had turned 93 years old only a few days earlier.

Sister Kapp served as the ninth Young Women general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1984 to 1992 and became a mentor to hundreds of thousands of Latter-day Saint young women. Her presidency was highlighted by the introduction of the Young Women values and the strong growth of the Personal Progress program that concluded in 2019.

Funeral services are pending.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.