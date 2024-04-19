Church News video titled "The Lamb of God" features Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson on the grounds of the Manti Utah Temple.

In the entry of the Manti Utah Temple, a painting depicts Jesus Christ as the Shepherd, holding a lamb and surrounded by sheep in a landscape reminiscent of Utah’s Sanpete Valley.

Sheep and lambs are common in Sanpete County, one of the top sheep-producing counties in Utah.

The painting is “a beautiful reminder of why we’re here in the house of the Lord, to make covenants with God,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson in this Church News video, titled “The Lamb of God.”

