The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines on Friday, April 26, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Sunday, April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency.

Read the text of the prayer offered by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, to dedicate the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Our Father in Heaven: As Thy grateful children, we approach thee in prayer on this sacred occasion when, by the power of Thy Holy Priesthood, we will dedicate this Urdaneta Philippines Temple unto Thee and Thy beloved Son.

We thank Thee for the plan Thou hast established for the eternal life of Thy children. We thank Thee for Thine Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, for His Resurrection for our immortality, for His Atonement for our repented sins and for His experiencing all of our pains and infirmities that He may strengthen us in our infirmities.

We thank Thee for the Restoration of the gospel, beginning with Thy appearance with Thine only Begotten Son to the Prophet Joseph Smith, whom Thou hast called to bring forth the Book of Mormon as another witness of Thy Son and of Thy plan of happiness for Thy children.

