In hindsight, Elder Carlos A. Godoy sees that the guiding and protecting hand of a loving Heavenly Father was present throughout his life. He looks back at joining the Church and falling in love with his now-wife, Sister Mônica Godoy, as direction from a God who knows him and cares for him.

“I could not see it in those days,” said Elder Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy in a May 5 Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults. “But I can see it now, looking back.”

Elder and Sister Godoy shared their experience as young adults — including how they met and started a family — and explained principles today’s young men and women can apply to more clearly see and follow the Lord’s direction when making critical life decisions.

